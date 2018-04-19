UT Arboretum Plant Sale this weekend

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will have a spring plant sale this weekend that will gather the best of four local nurseries in one location.

The public sale, the 51st Annual Spring Plant Sale, will be held on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UT Arboretum at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. The “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memberships may be purchased at that time for this “early bird” shopping opportunity.

Checks, cash, and credit cards will be accepted.

Beaver Creek and Riverdale Nurseries from Knoxville, Sunlight Gardens from Andersonville, and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, trees, wildflowers, perennials, annuals, and edibles. Two plant propagators from the Chattanooga area will have unusual and a few rare plants at the sale. Additionally, an assortment of donated plants from Society members will be offered.

Brad Greenwood Designs will be returning with botanically themed copper garden ornaments and steel features for the home and yard. Dano’s Hot Dogs from Lenoir City will be offering an expanded sandwich menu along with his famous lemonade.

Retired UT horticulture professor Will Witte, the “Answer Man,” will be on site to answer your plant questions, the press release said.

To learn more about the UT Arboretum and the UTAS, go to http://utarboretum.tennessee.edu/.