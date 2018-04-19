Home / Community Bulletin Board / Upcoming single-lane closures announced on the Gatlinburg Spur

Jim Harris

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, April 23 through Thursday, April 26 for routine maintenance operations.  Crews will be mowing along the roadway and removing small rock slides along the shoulder.
The roadway will remain open, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to use extra caution.  The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.
For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

