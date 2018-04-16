United Way of Anderson County annual meeting thursday

The United Way of Anderson County has its annual meeting in Oak Ridge on Thursday.

It’s scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, in the New Hope Center at the Y-12 National Security Complex.

United Way said the community helped raised enough money last year to fund 43 agencies and more than 55 programs in Anderson and Campbell Counties, as well as providing numerous trainings, led several networking nights, and made progress on some important initiatives, according to a UWAC press release

You can reserve your seat for Thursday’s annual meeting by sending an email to adam@uwayac.org.