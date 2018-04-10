Home / Trading Time Classifieds / Truck, other goods for sale

Jim Harris 2018-04-10 Trading Time Classifieds

FOR SALE…A 2004 Chevrolet Colorado extended cab, looks good, drives well, asking $2500.

FREE Clean, queen-sized mattress.

Porch glider…$2500.

3-Phase, 3 horsepower electric motor…$20

Call 865-304-6437.

