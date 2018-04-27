Town Spring gets spring facelift

The Clinton Town Spring, located just off Gilliam Street, near the Community Center, now has a new look, just in time for spring!

Clinton Public Works and Parks and Recreation workers recently completed some improvements that Clinton Public Works Director Lynn Murphy said “should increase the speed of the water flow and help control moss and algae growth, which has obstructed drainage and created flood control problems, for many years.”

In addition, a new concrete sidewalk and decorative safety fencing will be installed soon.