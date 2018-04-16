Home / Obituaries / Tollie “T.N.” Jones, age 92 of Clinton

Tollie “T.N.” Jones, age 92 of Clinton

Tollie “T.N.” Jones, age 92 of Clinton, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018 at NHC of Oak Ridge. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the East Fork Masonic Lodge #460 in Dyllis, TN. Mr. Jones was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Jones; son, Mark Jones; parents, Tollie, Sr. and Julia Adkins Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Gale Jones of Clinton; brother, Rhea Jones and wife JoAnn of Knoxville and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

