Today (Thursday April 26th) FINAL DAY of Early Voting

Today (Thursday August 26th) is the final day to vote early in advance of Tuesday’s Anderson County primary elections. The polls will be open until 6:00 pm tonight and it is looking like the early voting period will close on a busy note.

On Wednesday, the penultimate day of early voting, 594 of your friends and neighbors weighed in at the polls, a single-day high for this cycle and the most since day one of early voting way back on April 11th, when 580 people voted. At the close of the polls on Wednesday, 5682 people had voted early, up by 1336 from this same election cycle four years ago when only 4346 had cast ballots through the first 13 days of early voting.

In all, the overwhelming majority of voters have taken part in the crowded Republican primary, where there are four contested races that will decide the overall election in August since there are no Democratic candidates on the ballot for Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Mayor in Tuesday’s primary. Unopposed Democrats in the primary do await the winners of the Republican primaries for Sheriff and Trustee, but Road Superintendent Gary Long is unopposed both in May and in August.

Through 13 days of early voting, 5260 people have voted in the Republican primary while only 422 have taken part in the Democratic primary.

Early voting continues through 6:00 tonight with polling locations at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing shopping center. No matter where you live in Anderson County, you can vote at any one of those three sites, but on election day, you will have to vote at the precinct listed on your voter registration card. Remember that you will also need to bring a picture ID with you to the polls, whether you vote early or vote on Election day, Tuesday May 1st.

For much more, visit www.acelect.com.