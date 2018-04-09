Home / Community Bulletin Board / Today (April 9th) is Dine & Donate Day!

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 38 Views

Today (Monday April 9th) is the second Monday of the month, which means that is time to “Dine & Donate” to our friends at Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC.

On the second Monday of each month, several area restaurants donate a portion of their sales to ADFAC to help the organization continue its efforts on behalf of low-income families in the region.

This month’s participating restaurant in Clinton is Hoskins Drug Store.

In Oak Ridge, several eateries will be particiapting and they are:

Burchfield’s at the Double Tree;

Deans;

Gallo Loco;

Mediterranean Delight;

the Outback Steakhouse;

Razzleberry’s;

and the Soup Kitchen.

In addition to those restaurants, both of the Clinton locations of Subway Restaurant will participate, as will the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Oak Ridge Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

For more information, visit www.adfac.org.

