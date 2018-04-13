Three arrested by Harriman PD in March stabbing, shooting

Harriman Police announced Thursday that an investigation into a stabbing in March that left a man fighting for his life has resulted in three arrests.

The stabbing occurred on March 26th at a home on Margrave Street in Harriman, and when police officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and neck. One of the wounds in his neck nicked the man’s jugular vein and he was rushed to UT Medical Center, where doctors discovered he had also been shot. The man underwent surgery and while details of his condition have not been made available, it appears to have been successful.

Investigators returned to the scene of the crime and seized home security cameras and obtained security camera footage from the Harriman Utility Board, which allowed them to identify their suspects.

Arest warrants were obtained, and on Thursday, officers arrested Bobby Jackson on the campus of Roane State Community College, and arrested David Jackson and Cheyenne Presswood without incident at the home on Margrave where the assault occurred.

Both Jacksons are charged with attempted first-degree murder; especially aggravated robbery; especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and are being held on bonds totaling $825,000. Presswood is facing charges of criminal responsibility for the attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. She is being held on an $85,000 bond.

(Harriman PD press release) On March 26, 2018 officers with the Harriman Police Department were dispatched to 104 Margrave Drive for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, officers found the victim with multiple stab wound on his back and on his neck. The victim had a nicked jugular vein from the stab wound on his neck and suffered severe blood loss. The victim was taken by LifeStar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. After following up with medical staff at the UT Medical Center, it was discovered that the victim had also been shot in the torso, requiring surgery. Members of the Detective Bureau tirelessly investigated the case and through interviews, a review of a seized home security camera system and security footage from the Harriman Utility Board they were able to obtain arrest warrants for the following people:

Bobby D. Jackson: Attempted First Degree Murder; Especially Aggravated Robbery; Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault

David J. Jackson: Attempted First Degree Murder; Especially Aggravated Robbery; Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault

Cheyenne Presswood: Criminal Responsibility for Attempted First Degree Murder; Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Robbery; Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; Criminal Responsibility for Aggravated Assault.

On April 12, 2018 officers conducted an operation to execute the arrest warrants for the above persons. Bobby was taken into custody at Roane State Community College by members of the Harriman Police Department with the assistance of Roane State Police Department. David Jackson and Cheyenne Presswood were arrested at 104 Margrave Drive by members of the Harriman Police Department.

All arrests were without incident.

The Harriman Police Department would like to thank the 9th District Attorney General’s Office for their assistance and guidance. They would also like to thank the Roane State Community College Police Department for their assistance in the arrest operation. Additionally, they wish to thank the Harriman Utility Board for their cooperation.