THP identifies driver struck by train

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the Clinton man who was seriously injured when his SUV was hit by a train in Anderson County late Saturday afternoon as 22-year-old Benjamin Sharp.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Old Lake City Highway and Patterson Lane. Witnesses at the scene told THP the train sounded its horn repeatedly but Sharp drove his 2009 Jeep Commander over the crossing and was struck by the train.

THP said a one-lane road led to the crossing, which is in private property and does not have a signal or bars but does have reflective signs and yield signs to identify it as a railroad crossing.

The THP said the train deployed its emergency brake to stop. No one on board the train, which was hauling 110 empty cars, was injured.

Sharp was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center with what were described as life-threatening injuries. As of the time this report was filed, his condition had not been made available.

Mark Lucas, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy, said the train crew separated the rail cars so first responders could get to the crash site.

In addition to the THP, the Sheriff’s Department, and Anderson County EMS, the Anderson County Rescue Squad and the Medford Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash.

