Tennessee Sports HoF announces full class of ’18

(TNSHOF) The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced today the remaining 2018 Honorees for their 52nd Annual Induction Banquet on Saturday, June 16th at the Omni Nashville.

Honorees announced today include the 2018 Professional Teams of the Year, the Pacific Coast League Champions Memphis Redbirds and the Southern League Co-Champion Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Amateur Teams of the Year are Rhodes College Women’s Golf Team for claiming their third National Championship and Freed-Hardeman’s Women’s Basketball Team for claiming their first National Championship.

Amateur Female Athlete of the Year is Hannah Segrave from Milligan College, a four-time NAIA National Track Champion.

The Amateur Male Athletes of the Year are University of Tennessee’s Grant Williams, for being selected SEC Player of the Year and Middle Tennessee State University’s Nick King, for being selected as the Conference USA Player of the Year.

Previously announced Honorees are the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Receipt, James A. Haslam II, Male Professional Athlete of the Year, Mike Fisher, and Tennessean of the Year, the Nashville Predators.

In conjunction with our Honoree Class, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting

Joe Allison, University of Memphis Kicker and the winner of the inaugural Lou Groza Award in 1992;

Blaine Bishop, former Tennessee Titan All-Pro Safety and current radio host on 104.5 the Zone;

Allan Houston, University of Tennessee Basketball star and current General Manager for the Westchester Knicks;

Johnnie H. Jones III, University of Tennessee Running Back;

Chuck Kriese, winningest coach in ACC Tennis history and four time recipient of the National Coach of the Year Award;

Tim Mack, 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter;

Raleigh McKenzie, University of Tennessee Center and current College Scout for the Oakland Raiders;

Reginald McKenzie, University of Tennessee Linebacker and current General Manager of the Oakland Raiders;

Jackie Pope, Middle Tennessee State University multi-sport athlete and All-American football player;

George Quarles, registered over 200 victories at Maryville High School, and is currently the Associate Head Coach at Furman University.

This class also includes the posthumous inductions of Tigerbelle Isabelle Daniels Holston, a member of Tennessee State University’s AAU champion relay team for five years and Olympic Bronze Medalist, and Glenn McCadams, who served as head football coach of Lipscomb Academy for 31 years, winning three state championships.