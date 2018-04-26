Tennessee Reconnect event Tuesday at RSCC in OR

Beginning this fall, the Tennessee Reconnect grant will provide eligible adults with the opportunity to attend Roane State and other community colleges and two-year schools in Tennessee tuition-free.

To learn more about Reconnect, come to Roane State’s free Reconnect Ready event at the Oak Ridge campus located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue, on Tuesday, May 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Roane State staff will be available to help people with the Reconnect application, financial aid process, college application, and much more. Visitors will learn more about the Reconnect program, Roane State’s academic options, and student services such as Roane State’s unique Success Coach program that provides one-on-one mentors for students.

To learn more about Reconnect at Roane State, visit www.roanestate.edu/reconnect or call (865) 882-4545.