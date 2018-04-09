TDOT: Work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility

(TDOT release) The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to remind motorists that “Work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility” and to ask them to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 9-13) in an effort to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“2016 was a tragic year for our TDOT family; three employees were struck and killed by passing motorists,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “We have hundreds of employees working on our highways each day. Safe driving is everybody’s responsibility and we need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes. Please pay attention to signs, reduce your speed, and move over when possible.”

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across Tennessee in downtowns, along interstates and in rural areas. Last year in Tennessee, 13 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers and passengers.

To help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones, TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign.