TDOT says Clinton Highway repaving project still a ‘go’

TDOT says it is still scheduled to resurface Clinton Highway this year, and according to information from TDOT provided to WYSH by Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell, the project could begin as soon as next month.

According to correspondence from TDOT Region 1 Traffic Engineer Nathan Vatter, “This project will include channelization of open frontage access, adding some turn lanes at a couple of locations including Bull Run and providing a continuous buffer between opposing lanes by reducing lane widths to 11 ft. We are also recommending changes to the posted speed for safety and route consistency.”

The project, aimed at reducing the number of crashes along that stretch of Highway 25W through Claxton resulting in serious injuries or death, came about after a series of meetings where the public shared their concerns with state and local officials.

TDOT’s plan, the so-called “Option 1,” calls for reducing the width of travel lanes to 11 feet in order to allow for a four-foot wide buffer between opposing lanes of traffic at the curve known as “Beck’s Curve” while still maintaining two continuous lanes in both directions. The plan would also extend the five-lane section of Clinton Highway between Edgemoor Road and the bridge over Nelson Branch, use the existing shoulders to create a five-lane roadway from Bull Run Road to the bridge over Bull Run Creek, and adding more curve warnings and safety markings as well as repaving the roadway.

We will keep you posted as more information becomes available.