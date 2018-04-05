TBI seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ man

(TBI) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual wanted on numerous felony charges related to filing false liens and forgery.

Mark Anthony McConnell (DOB 7/25/56), of Knoxville, is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of unlawfully filing liens and making false entries into records.

In January 2017, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging eleven individuals with multiple counts of two charges; Draw a Lien without a Legal Basis, which is a class E Felony, and Forgery $250,000 or more, a class A Felony. McConnell is the only one who has not been arrested.

McConnell may be traveling between Johnson City and Knoxville and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).