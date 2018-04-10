Home / Featured / TBI: Ex-probation/parole officer indicted on rape charge
Jim Harris

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that a former probation officer has been indicted by the Anderson County grand jury on charges including rape.

In a Monday new release, the TBI says that 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark requested the TBI investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against 30-year-old Bryant L. Thomas in February of 2017, when Thomas was employed as a probation and parole officer with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Agents developed information during their inquiry that Thomas had “initiated illicit sexual contact with a female probationer” that he was supervising.

Last week, the Anderson County grand jury indicted Thomas on one count of sexual contact with a probationer or parolee and one count of rape. He turned himself in at the Anderson County Jail on Monday afternoon and was released about two and a half hours later after posting a $75,000 bond.

No other information about specifics of this case has been released.

