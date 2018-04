The St. Mark United Methodist Church Relay for Life team will hold their annual Rummage Sale on Friday April 20th and Saturday April 21st from 8 am to 3 pm each day.

The church is located at 252 North Main Street in Clinton.

There will be all sorts of household items, clothing for all ages and sizes, plus plenty of knick-knacks and more!

Come and get a good bargain and help support the American Cancer Society.