SROs receive special recognitions

U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann signed a special certificate of recognition for Clinton Police Officer Greg McBroom earlier this month.

McBroom, who is a School Resource Officer at Clinton Elementary School, was presented the certificate earlier this month by Congressman Fleischmann’s Field Representative Cindy Boshears.

The certificate cites McBroom’s outstanding and invaluable service to the community.

Earlier this month, Officer McBroom was also recognized by the Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools as the SRO of the Year for the Clinton City School system.

In addition, Anderson County Deputy Kim Lay has been named as School Resource Officer of the Year for Anderson County Schools by Foundation.

Deputy Lay is a 16-year law enforcement veteran and has served as an SRO for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department for the last 8 years. She is described as a “truly a dedicated, experienced law enforcement professional.”

Deputy Lay teaches Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) in the Anderson County Schools and also is a “train-the-trainer” certifying other law enforcement officers to teach LEAD in their schools. She is the Program Administrator for the Tennessee Chapter of LEAD.

In addition, Deputy Lay currently is the 1st Vice President of the Tennessee School Resource Officers Association and will assume the post of President in June.Deputy Lay is also a National SRO Practitioner through the National School Resource Officers Association. The National SRO Practitioner program was established as a way for NASRO, law enforcement agencies, and school districts to recognize officers who have excelled in the area of school-based policing. The program seeks to distinguish those officers who are committed to serving our nation’s youth, along with the communities and schools they serve.

Congratulations to Deputy Kim Lay and Clinton Police Officer Greg McBroom for being named SROs of the Year.