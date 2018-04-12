Spring Car & Bike Show coming to Maryville

You are invited to the inaugural Spring Car and Motorcycle Show at the First Apostolic Church of Maryville on Saturday April 28th from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be a judged show with top-quality trophies, on-site food truck and music, and a swap meet and car corral, all at a large, beautifully-paved complex.

The one & only Hulk Car will be on display!

The entry fee for your vehicle is $20 and spectators get in for free.

If you would like to set up for a swap meet, it will cost $10 per space and $25 for three spaces.

The church is located at 1331 William Blount Drive in Maryville.

Get more information or register by emailing Art Schnitzer at artschnitzer@gmail.com or TEXT 865-730-0125.