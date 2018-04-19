Smokies win third straight, clinch series

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies won their third straight game and clinched the series against the Montgomery Biscuits in Montgomery on Wednesday night with a 4-2 victory. It is the first three-game win streak of the season for the Smokies, who moved to 6-6 on the year with the win.

The Smokies got things started in the third inning when Eddy Martinez doubled to center field, driving in Trey Martin and Jason Vosler to put Tennessee up 2-0. After an Ian Rice walk, Trent Giambrone hit a double to left field that scored Rice and put the Smokies ahead 3-0. Montgomery responded in the bottom of the third with a run on a sacrifice fly and another one on an RBI single to make it 3-2 after three innings.

The game remained 3-2 until the ninth inning, when the Smokies added to their lead. Charcer Burks drew a one-out walk and Martin singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Vosler hit an RBI groundout to second base and Tennessee took a 4-2 lead on the insurance run. The Biscuits got the leadoff man on to start the ninth, but three consecutive outs followed to finish the game.

Thomas Hatch made his third start of the year on the mound for the Smokies. Hatch pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He also walked two and struck out three, before handing the ball to Scott Effross after the sixth inning. It was the first win of the season for Hatch.

Effross, who had given up a run in all three of his previous outings this season, pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for Tennessee. He gave up just one hit and walked two batters while striking out one. Dakota Mekkes replaced Effross to pitch the ninth inning. Mekkes pitched a shutout ninth to close the game.

Tennessee and Montgomery will meet for the fourth game of the series tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. from Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium. Oscar De La Cruz (0-2, 16.50 ERA) will start for the Smokies and Eduar Lopez (1-1, 6.30 ERA) is tabbed as the Biscuits starter.