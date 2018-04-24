Smokies win pitchers’ duel, 2-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies won 2-1 in game three of the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Monday night at Smokies Stadium behind early runs and dominant pitching.

Right handed pitcher Thomas Hatch started on the mound for Tennessee. Hatch threw 5.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run. He also walked five and struck out five. It was the fourth start of the year for Hatch, who has only given up six earned runs this season.

Hatch handed the ball to Craig Brooks after the fifth inning. Brooks pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and did not allow a hit. He walked two batters and struck out four in his sixth appearance of the season. Jake Stinnett relieved Brooks to start the eighth inning. Stinnett pitched the eighth inning, allowing just one hit.

The Smokies jumped out to an early lead in the first inning of Monday’s game. Trey Martin hit a leadoff single to start the inning, and Jeffrey Baez hit a two-run home run to left field that scored Martin to make it a 2-0 game. It was the third home run of the season for Baez.

Jacksonville responded when they drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning to cut the Tennessee lead to 2-1, but the Smokies pitching held firm down the stretch. The Jumbo Shrimp were limited to just four hits in the game.

Dakota Mekkes came in to close the game on the mound for the Smokies. He recorded the first out of the inning on a groundout that was gloved by Carlos Penalver who threw the ball to Yasiel Balaguert to record the out. Mekkes then struck out the next two batters to close the game and give Tennessee the win.

Tennessee and Jacksonville will play game four of the series tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Nick Neidert (1-1, 4.30 ERA) is tabbed as the starter for the Jumbo Shrimp and Oscar De La Cruz (1-2, 8.25 ERA) will start for the Smokies. De La Cruz is coming off 6.0 shutout innings in his last start. Tuesdaywill be a Taco Tuesday at Smokies Stadium, and will also be a Senior Brunch, presented by Senior Benefit Inc. Gates will open at 10:00 am.