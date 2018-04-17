Smokies take first game at Montgomery, 7-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 7-3 on Monday night in Montgomery. The Smokies got a great pitching outing from all four pitchers as they cruised to a win.

Trevor Clifton got the start for the Smokies and was excellent in his outing. Clifton threw five innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out five batters. Montgomery’s one batter to get a hit off of Clifton occurred in the bottom of the third and didn’t last long on base as Clifton immediately picked him off.

Craig Brooks replaced Clifton in the sixth inning and was just as good as Clifton. Brooks pitched two scoreless innings, walking one, and lowered his ERA by three points.

After a scoreless first four innings, the Smokies finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Eddy Martinez singled to start the inning and after Ian Rice and Carlos Penalver walked, the bases were loaded with one out. Trey Martin came through for the Smokies, lining a sacrifice fly to left field to score the first run of the game.

The Smokies built on to their lead in the seventh inning. Rice led off the inning with a double and Trent Giambrone walked. After a sacrifice bunt moved both runners over and Martin was walked to load the bases, Zack Short came through with a single that scored two runs. With the bases loaded again, Martin stole home and put the Smokies up 4-0.

Montgomery cut into the lead after Brooks was replaced in the eighth inning though, as Tommy Nance made his first appearance of the season. Nance, who had not pitched since 2016, struggled in his first outing as he was not able to make it out of the inning and gave up a run to make it 4-1. Dakota Mekkes entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded, and after throwing a wild pitch to allow another Biscuit to score, shut the door and ended the threat.

The Smokies capped off their scoring in the top of the ninth on singles from Charcer Burks and Yasiel Balaguert, and a Martinez groundout to add three more runs and make it 7-3.

The Smokies will be back in action tomorrow against in Montgomery against the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Duncan Robinson is set to take the mound for the Smokies in the game while Zach Lee will start for the Biscuits.

