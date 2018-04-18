Smokies score five in 10th, win 6-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies picked up a 6-1 extra innings win against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday behind solid pitching and a five-run tenth inning.

Duncan Robinson produced another strong outing on the mound for the Smokies. Robinson pitched 6.0 innings, allowing one run on six hits. He did not walk anyone and threw four strikeouts in his third start of the season. Robinson has now given up just one earned run in each of his starts this year.

The Biscuits took an early lead when Mac James singled home Nathan Lukes in the second inning to put Montgomery up 1-0. Tennessee responded in the fourth inning when Yasiel Balaguert doubled in Charcer Burks to tie it at 1-1. No more runs came across the plate until Trent Giambrone gave the Smokies their first lead of the game in the tenth inning. Giambrone plated Ian Rice, who started on second base due to the new extra innings rule, with a one-out double to left field. Trey Martin was intentionally walked and then Giambrone and Martin executed a double steal with Jeffrey Baez batting.

Baez walked to load the bases with one out for Zack Short, the Smokies leadoff man. Giambrone came home to score on a wild pitch and increase the Tennessee lead to 3-1, and Short was walked to load the bases again. After Burks struck out, Jason Vosler was hit by a pitch to force in the Smokies third run of the inning. Balaguert followed with a two-run single to blow it open and put Tennessee ahead 6-1.

Right handed pitcher James Norwood replaced Robinson to start the seventh inning. In his fourth appearance of the season, Norwood threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing zero hits while walking one batter and striking out two. Norwood has only allowed two hits in 5.2 innings this season, and still holds a perfect 0.00 ERA.

Daury Torrez relieved Norwood with the game tied to start the bottom of the ninth. Torrez threw the ninth and tenth inning, giving up just one hit and no runs. Torrez has yet to allow a run in his three appearances this year.

The Smokies and Biscuits will play again on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. from Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium. Thomas Hatch (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is the Smokies projected starter and the Biscuits will go with J.D. Martin (0-2, 10.29 ERA).