Smokies offer ‘weather guarantee’ for first night game of season

The Tennessee Smokies announced their Opening Night plans for the 2018 season. The 2018 Opening Night celebration for the team is Friday, April 13, as they host the Jackson Generals at 7:00 p.m.

The team will feature a 65 degree weather guarantee. The Smokies will guarantee 65 degree weather or above at the time of first pitch at 7:00 p.m. on Opening Night, Friday April 13. If the weather is below 65 degrees at first pitch every fan in attendance can use their ticket stub for a free field level ticket voucher to any Smokies home game in April 2018.

Opening Night will also feature a magnet schedule giveaway. Each fan through the gates will receive a free magnet schedule presented by Pilot Food Marts and Nexgard. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

The Tennessee Smokies will face the Jackson Generals on Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 12 for day games beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Smokies will commence their 2018 home campaign against the Jackson Generals on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The full schedule for this season and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.