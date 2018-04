(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies and Lookouts scheduled game on Thursday evening has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The Smokies and Lookouts will be back in action on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. in Chattanooga. Trevor Clifton is projected to go to the mound for the Smokies as he looks for his second win of the season. The Lookouts will counter with Lewis Thorpe.