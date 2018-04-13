Smokies drop second straight at home, 4-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies fell in their second home game of the season to the Jackson Generals 4-3 on Thursday afternoon. Despite a solid pitching outing, the Smokies weren’t able to get the bats going in the loss.

Duncan Robinson got the start for the Smokies and picked up from where he left off in his first start of the season. After only being able to throw two innings in his first start before rain delayed the game, Robinson pitched six innings this time allowing one earned run and struck out four. Robinson was replaced in the seventh by Preston Morrison who pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits. Robinson found trouble in the second when Jackson scored a run in the top of the second on an error. Robinson settled down after that and pitched three scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, the Smokies offense tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth. After Robinson and Zack Short walked to start the inning, Jason Vosler singled in Robinson to tie the game at one. Jackson would get the lead back though, when Robinson gave up a solo home run. After Morrison allowed a run in the seventh to put the Generals up 3-1, the Smokies fought back. In the bottom half of the inning, the Smokies loaded the bases and a walk by Vosler and a sacrifice fly by Yasiel Balaguert tied the game up.

Jake Stinnett replaced Morrison trying to keep the game tied in the ninth. However, Stinnett loaded the bases and an error by Short gave the Generals a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, the Smokies had a chance with the heart of their order coming to bat, but Tennessee went down in order to close the game out. The offense totaled just five hits in the game with five different Smokies players getting the hits. Tennessee was patient in their approach at the plate as they drew seven walks in the game.

The Smokies will be back in action on Friday night as they take on Jackson for game three of the series at 7 p.m. The Smokies will go with Thomas Hatch as their projected starter in the game. Jackson has yet to name a starter.

Friday’s game will feature a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Pilot Food Marts and Nexgard. The Smokies will also be featuring a 65 degree weather guarantee on Friday night. If the temperature at the time of first pitch is not at least 65 degrees or above, then each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket voucher to a Smokies April home game.

