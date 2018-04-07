Home / Obituaries / Sheila Jane Jarmon Widing, age 64 of Lake City

Sheila Jane Jarmon Widing, age 64 of Lake City

Sheila Jane Jarmon Widing, age 64 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.  She was born on September 30, 1953 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Audra Pink Jarmon and Vivian Edith Stonecipher Jarmon. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Widing, brothers: Kent Neal, Ray Neal, and Donald Jarmon, and sisters: Nancy Meadows, Kay Cooper, and Betty Ferguson.

Survivors:

Daughters                                                                 Bridget Huling and Doug                Chesapeake, VA

                                                                                    Missy Jarmon                                   Arlington, TX

 

Brother                                                                      Roger Jarmon                                   Lake City

 

Sisters                                                                        Jean Habermehl                              O’Fallen, IL

                                                                                    Patsy Buttazzoni                              Commerce Township, MI

 

Grandchildren                                                          Douglas, Tyler, Isaac, and Luke Huling

 

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Briceville Community Church with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

