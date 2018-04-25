Save the Date: ACSD Job Fair May 26th

The Anderson County Sheriff Department will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, May 26, 2018. It will begin at 8:00 am and last until approximately 4:00 pm at the Detention Facility located at 308 Public Safety Ln. in Clinton. The fair will be open to any eligible applicants looking to begin a career in law enforcement. There are currently several openings in the Sheriff Department including positions in the Patrol Division (only for POST certified applicants), Jail Division (no prior certifications required), and Communications (no prior certifications required).

Interested parties must be at least 21 years of age and bondable, must be a U.S. citizen, be a high school graduate or its equivalent (GED), cannot have been convicted of a felony or of a misdemeanor, cannot have been released or discharged from the Armed Services except by honorable discharge, must have a valid Tennessee Drivers License or the ability to obtain one, must be able to pass a psychological exam, must be able to pass a medical physical exam, must have good moral character as determined by a background investigation, and must pass a Civil Service test.

Interested parties must arrive at the jail by 8:00 am and bring with them a driver’s license, copy of birth certificate, copy of high school diploma or GED, and a copy of a DD214 (if applicable). Each interested party will be required to complete an employment application and if eligible, will be administered the Civil Service test at 9:00 am. Those applicants passing the Civil Service test will be interviewed afterwards. To obtain an application before hand visit www.tnacso.net and click on the employment section. Applications can also be obtained at the Sheriff’s Office or the Detention Facility.

