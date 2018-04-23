Home / Obituaries / Sandra “Sandy” Brown Boles, age 68 of Powell

Sandra “Sandy” Brown Boles, age 68 of Powell

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Sandra “Sandy” Brown Boles, age 68 of Powell passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at her residence. Sandy graduated from Clinton High School in 1968 and was the manager of Tennessee Tape and Label Company for many years. She was born October 8, 1949 in Anderson County to the late Jack and Viola Brown. Throughout her life she loved shopping, talking to friends on the phone but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jace Brown.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 36 years……..Mitch Boles of Powell

Children………………             Jonathan Powell & Stacy

                  Mitchell Boles & wife Shawna

Grandchildren…….             Lucas Powell, Kiersten Powell, Vanessa Powell,

                  Cheyanne Tyree, and Brianna Boles.

Brothers………….                 Jerry Brown & wife Annette

                  Rick and Dan Brown

Several nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Young Williams Animal Center. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Eddie Lee Massey, Sr., age 68, of Moore Haven, Florida (Anderson County native)

Eddie Lee Massey, Sr., age 68, of Moore Haven, Florida, passed away at his home …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved