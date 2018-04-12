RSCC hosting Open House this Saturday at Oak Ridge campus

Prospective students of all ages are invited to an Open House at the Oak Ridge campus of Roane State Community College at 701 Briarcliff Ave.

The event is being held this Saturday, April 14th in the atrium of the campus’s Coffey-McNally Building. It begins at 10:30 a.m. with check-in.

Jim McDaniel, director of student enrollment and recruitment, said the Open House is for “anyone who wants to go to college.”

Information about the admission process and financial aid scholarships will be available, according to a Roane State press release. Faculty members will be on hand to discuss the college’s academic programs, and attendees can meet with representatives from the library and the learning center, as well as take a tour of the Oak Ridge campus.

The college is also hosting a “Reconnect Ready” program in the computer lab in the Coffey-McNally Building for adults who want to return to college or begin their studies. At the event, Roane State staff members will be on hand to assist them in applying to Roane State, completing the Reconnect scholarship application, and filing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) forms.

The Tennessee Reconnect is the state’s new last-dollar grant program for adults to attend a community college tuition-free this fall.

To register for the open house, visit www.roanestate.edu/openhouse or contact McDaniel at (865) 354-3000 ext. 2362, mcdanieljc@roanestate.edu.