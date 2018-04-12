Home / Featured / Robust start to early voting in AC

Robust start to early voting in AC

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 60 Views

Early voting for the May 1st primaries in Anderson County began with a bang on Wednesday, as 580 people turned out to cast their ballots. That is an especially robust start to this early voting period, especially when compared with this same primary election in 2014, when only 410 cast ballots on day one.

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of Wednesday’s voters–540 to be exact–voted in the Republican primary, where there are six hotly contested races for Mayor, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Trustee and Register of Deeds and Sheriff. The Democratic primary only attracted 40 people to the polls, due in large part to the fact that both of the Democratic primaries for Trustee and Sheriff are one-candidate races.

281 people voted at the Clinton Community Center, while 165 voted at the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and 105 voted at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville’s Anderson Crossing Shopping Center. 29 ballots were received by mail.

Early voting continues through April 26th at those same three locations with hours from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

For a complete look at our election coverage, visit www.wyshradio.com, and for more on anything election-related in Anderson County, check out www.acelect.com.

First day Anderson County Early Voting Comparisons (via the AC Election Commission)
April 2018- 580 voted
April 2014- 410 voted
April 2010- Caucus
April 2006- 186 voted
April 2002- 191 voted

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO conducts drug raid Friday morning

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people after executing a search warrant at a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved