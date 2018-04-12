Robust start to early voting in AC

Early voting for the May 1st primaries in Anderson County began with a bang on Wednesday, as 580 people turned out to cast their ballots. That is an especially robust start to this early voting period, especially when compared with this same primary election in 2014, when only 410 cast ballots on day one.

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of Wednesday’s voters–540 to be exact–voted in the Republican primary, where there are six hotly contested races for Mayor, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Trustee and Register of Deeds and Sheriff. The Democratic primary only attracted 40 people to the polls, due in large part to the fact that both of the Democratic primaries for Trustee and Sheriff are one-candidate races.

281 people voted at the Clinton Community Center, while 165 voted at the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and 105 voted at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville’s Anderson Crossing Shopping Center. 29 ballots were received by mail.

Early voting continues through April 26th at those same three locations with hours from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

First day Anderson County Early Voting Comparisons (via the AC Election Commission)

April 2018- 580 voted

April 2014- 410 voted

April 2010- Caucus

April 2006- 186 voted

April 2002- 191 voted