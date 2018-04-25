Roane leaders mulling massive school overhaul

Roane County leaders are continuing to learn more about a $68 million proposal to combine three of its high schools into one larger school, relocating one and making improvements to another.

The proposal would close Roane County High School (commonly referred to as Kingston High), and Harriman and Rockwood High Schools, combining their student bodies into one larger school to be located near Roane State Community College in Harriman. Oliver Springs High School would share the current Oliver Springs Middle School building with the middle school, adding a new gym and technical education space.

The plan calls for retiring the buildings currently housing Ridge View Elementary, Harriman Middle, Roane County High and Oliver Springs High from service. Ridge View would then move to the present Rockwood High facility, and Harriman Middle will be moved to that nearby high school facility.

Some have estimated that to fully fund the proposed plan would require a 36- to 38-cent property tax increase.

Earlier this month, the Roane County School Board approved the plan in a 9-1 vote. There will be a County Commission work session to discuss the plan on Thursday night at 6:30 pm at Kingston High School, which will be open to the public. The full Commission is expected to consider the issue at its next meeting on May 14.