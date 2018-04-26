Roane crash kills Oliver Springs woman

A crash early Wednesday afternoon in Roane County killed an Oliver Springs woman, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 12:15 pm Wednesday when 51-year-old Teresa Breeden of Oliver Springs was traveling east on Buck Creek Road in a 2002 Jeep Cherokee and her right-side wheels dropped off the shoulder of the roadway. Trooper Matthew Armes reported that she then overcorrected the SUV to the left and the Jeep went into an “unrecoverable skid.”

The Cherokee crossed the roadway and went off the left side of the road, where it overturned and skidded into a tree, impacting the roof of the SUV.

Breeden, who was alone in the vehicle, died in the crash despite wearing her seat belt. The report indicates that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in Wednesday’s accident and blood tests have been requested, as is standard procedure in fatal accidents.

No other vehicles were involved.