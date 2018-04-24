Home / Community Bulletin Board / Roane Choral Society show May 12th

Roane Choral Society show May 12th

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 19 Views

Roane Choral Society will present a concert, “Traveling Through,” at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Princess Theatre, Harriman. The Society will sing selections by American composers. The talented Knoxville string band, Red Shoes and Rosin, will perform bluegrass, folk, and Americana music. The RCS children’s choir will also perform. The Society’s talented pianist, Slade Trammell, will round out the concert with a special performance.  Admission is by donation. For more information, visit www.roanechoralsociety.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson County seeks applicants for seats on Beer Board, BZA, Ethics Commission

The Anderson County Commission’s Nominating Committee is looking for citizens who might be interested in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved