Roane Choral Society show May 12th

Roane Choral Society will present a concert, “Traveling Through,” at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Princess Theatre, Harriman. The Society will sing selections by American composers. The talented Knoxville string band, Red Shoes and Rosin, will perform bluegrass, folk, and Americana music. The RCS children’s choir will also perform. The Society’s talented pianist, Slade Trammell, will round out the concert with a special performance. Admission is by donation. For more information, visit www.roanechoralsociety.org.
