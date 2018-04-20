Home / Local News / Rifle taken from Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Jim Harris 39 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

(Editor’s note:  We bring you this story to clear up rumors and general scuttlebutt surrounding the removal of a weapon from the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.)

Earlier this week, a rifle was taken out of the office of Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones.

Judge Don Elledge ordered the rifle, which is a piece of evidence in a pending court case, removed from the Court Clerk’s Office and back into the custody of the Clinton Police Department because the case has been appealed.  The CPD was the agency that investigated the case.

Clinton Police officers took possession of the rifle earlier this week and placed it into their evidence storage.

 

About Jim Harris

