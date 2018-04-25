Home / Community Bulletin Board / Revival in May at New Life Baptist Church

A Revival will be starting at the New Life Baptist Church (1125 Lake City Hwy, Clinton) on Friday May 4th at 7 pm, and continuing on Sunday night at 6 pm.  Bros. Russell Murphy and Lester Bolton will be preaching.

Everyone is welcome!!

