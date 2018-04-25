Revival in May at New Life Baptist Church

A Revival will be starting at the New Life Baptist Church (1125 Lake City Hwy, Clinton) on Friday May 4th at 7 pm, and continuing on Sunday night at 6 pm. Bros. Russell Murphy and Lester Bolton will be preaching.
Everyone is welcome!!
A Revival will be starting at the New Life Baptist Church (1125 Lake City Hwy, Clinton) on Friday May 4th at 7 pm, and continuing on Sunday night at 6 pm. Bros. Russell Murphy and Lester Bolton will be preaching.
Everyone is welcome!!
The Anderson County Sheriff Department will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, May 26, …