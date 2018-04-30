Rev. Kenneth Ray Rains, Jr., age 61, of Rockwood, formerly of Kingston closed his eyes here to awake in the presence of God, Saturday, April 28, 2018. He was born December 25, 1956 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Kenny was ordained into the ministry in 1995 and had pastored Fairview Baptist Church in Lansing, Orchard View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, Friendship Baptist Church in Westel and was presently the Pastor at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston where he also held his membership. Among his favorite things to do was playing golf, doing lawn work and spending time with his grandchildren and family who he loved very much. He also loved his church family. Preceded in death by his precious grandmother, Opal Morgan who he dearly loved.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 41 years Frances Aslinger Rains of Rockwood

Daughters Jana Howard & husband, Matthew of Rockwood

Addie Roberts & husband, Jason of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Clayton Howard & Caleb Howard of Wartburg

Hattie Roberts of Ten Mile

Parents Kenneth Ray Rains, Sr., & Eula Jean Morgan Rains

Brother Ronnie Rains of Oak Ridge

4 Sisters-in-law and 2 Brothers-in-law

Several aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends

The family will meet at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile for a 2:00 pm, graveside service with Dr. Jim West officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.