REMINDER: RAM Clinic in Clinton this weekend offers free medical services

Remote Area Medical- RAM™ — a major non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics delivering free, high-quality, dental, vision, medical, and veterinary care to underserved and uninsured individuals, is returning to Clinton, Tennessee on April 28 – 29. All services are free and no ID is required.

Patient parking will be located in the downtown parking lot located at 352 Commerce Street in Clinton, TN 37716. This lot is within walking distance of the clinic site, located at First Baptist Church, 225 North Main Street, Clinton, Tennessee 37716. The clinic parking lot will open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, April 28.

Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, April 29. Services available at the Clinton RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

According to U.S. census data, the poverty rate in Anderson County is 14.4%, which exceeds the national average of 12.7%. Additionally, nearly one out of every ten people lacks health insurance coverage. Because of these factors, RAM expects to treat more than 400 people from Clinton and surrounding communities during the two-day clinic.

“Three years ago, RAM provided $284,000 of care to 500 people, right here in Clinton, Tennessee,” said RAM Founder & President Stan Brock. “Until something changes, millions of people in this country will remain without access to affordable health care.”

RAM is still in need of additional dental, vision, and medical professionals to volunteer their time and skills in Clinton, Tennessee. Thanks to the Volunteer Healthcare Services Act of 1995, which RAM Founder & President, Stan Brock, helped to get enacted, clinical professionals licensed in any of the 50 states can treat patients at Tennessee RAM clinics. For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.