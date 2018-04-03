Home / Local Sports / Reminder: CHS baseball events

Jim Harris

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual alumni night on April 6th. Game time is 7:00. We would like to invite all of our baseball alumni to come out and fellowship with us as we take on the

Smoky Bears of Sevier County.We will recognize our alumni prior to the first pitch. Coach Gene Owens will throwing out the first pitch Friday night April 6th.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual City Employee Recognition Night on April 10th. Game time is 6:00. City Employees get in free, receive a free popcorn and we will recognize them prior to the game.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual Public Servant Recognition for our local law enforcement officers, EMTs and Fire Safety Personnel they get in free to the game and get a free popcorn. We will recognize them prior to the first pitch. Brad Kidwell (CPD) will be throwing out the first pitch on April 17th.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual Veterans Appreciation Game on April 23rd as we take on our cross town rival Anderson County. Game time is is 7:00 and we will have a special event for Veteran’s at 6:30 and their admission is free.

