Reminder: Calm before the storm, Election Day Tuesday

Early voting for Tuesday’s Anderson County primary elections wrapped up on Thursday. In all, 6475 Anderson Countians have already cast their ballots in the May 1st primaries, and overwhelmingly, voters flocked to the far more competitive Republican primary, to the tune of 5995 GOP voters compared to 480 Democrats.

There are four contested races on the Republican side of the ballot that will decide the overall election in August since there are no Democratic candidates on the ballot for Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Mayor in Tuesday’s primary.

Both of the unopposed Democrats in the primary are awaiting the winners of the Republican primaries for Sheriff and Trustee, but Road Superintendent Gary Long is unopposed both in May and in August.

On Election Day (Tuesday May 1st), polls will be open across Anderson County from 9 am to 8 pm. Unlike early voting, you will have to vote at your home precinct (listed on your voter registration card). If you are not sure where you are supposed to vote, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

Voters are reminded that they will need to bring a picture ID with them to the polls when they come to vote.

