Raymond Edward Lovely, age 73 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018. Raymond was born on December 24, 1944 in Virginia to the late Dewey and Opal lamb Lovely. Raymond was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, watching western movies, NASCAR racing, and playing cards. In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Garrett Shaw, brothers: Marshall and Ronald Lovely, and sister: Shirley Carden.

Survivors:

Daughters Angel Seiber and Darrell of Clinton

Michele Velez and Tony of Lake City

Sheena Lovely of Clinton

Brothers Owen Lovely of Alabama

J.C. Lovely of Lenoir City

Donald Lovely of Clinton

Sisters Dolly Turner of Mississippi

Sue Barnes of Powell

Pat Hashbarger of Clinton

Virley Hancock of Loudon

8 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

And Many Special Friends and Family

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.