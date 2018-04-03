Home / Obituaries / Raymond Edward Lovely, age 73

Raymond Edward Lovely, age 73

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 57 Views

Raymond Edward Lovely, age 73 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018. Raymond was born on December 24, 1944 in Virginia to the late Dewey and Opal lamb Lovely. Raymond was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, watching western movies, NASCAR racing, and playing cards. In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Garrett Shaw, brothers: Marshall and Ronald Lovely, and sister: Shirley Carden.
Survivors:
Daughters           Angel Seiber and Darrell of Clinton
                             Michele Velez and Tony of Lake City
                             Sheena Lovely of Clinton
Brothers              Owen Lovely of Alabama
                             J.C. Lovely of Lenoir City
                             Donald Lovely of Clinton
Sisters                 Dolly Turner of Mississippi
                             Sue Barnes of Powell
                             Pat Hashbarger of Clinton
                             Virley Hancock of Loudon
8 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
 And Many Special Friends and Family
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Verlin Sharp, age 73 of Lake City

James Verlin Sharp, age 73 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved