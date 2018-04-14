Rally For The Second Amendment April 21st

(Submitted, Ready on the Right) Aware of the threat to the Bill of Rights and the Constitution of our great nation, some very concerned citizens of Anderson County, Tennessee have banded together to demonstrate to those who attack our liberties that they will not be successful in their attempts to destroy America.

While recognizing there is no immediate threat to to our liberties in East Tennessee, we feel strongly that we must stand with those in other parts of our county who are seeing immediate threats to their right to keep and bear arms. A right that is guaranteed and protected by the Constitution of our country.

To show support and solidarity with freedom loving citizens throughout the United States we will rally with all who care to join us at noon on Saturday, April 21st on the steps of the Anderson County courthouse.

State Representative John Ragan will be the featured speaker following a benediction by Pastor Robert Rhyne of Lakeview Baptist Church and the presentation of the national colors.

Following welcoming remarks by county Mayor Terry Frank and retiring Sheriff Paul White we will hear from all four candidates for Sheriff , who will not make campaign speeches but rather speak in defense of the Second Amendment and the right, and need, to keep and bear arms.

Joining us will be the Friends of the NRA and the Second Amendment Foundation.