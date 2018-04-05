Home / Local News / Powers-sponsored legislation aims to create mining jobs in TN

Powers-sponsored legislation aims to create mining jobs in TN

(Rep. Powers release) An initiative sponsored by State Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) designed to create jobs in the mining industry is moving through the Tennessee General Assembly’s committee process.

This week, members of the House Finance, Ways, & Means Committee voted to advance House Bill 571, also known as the Primacy and Reclamation Act of Tennessee. The measure restores sovereignty over mining and reclamation operations to the state.

Currently, Tennessee is the only state in the entire nation that allows the federal office of surface mining to regulate all surface mining and reclamation operations. This has been the case ever since Tennessee relinquished control to the federal government in 1984.

If passed, House Bill 571 is expected to create more than 1,200 new mining jobs.

“This measure enables Tennessee to set precedence as it relates to regulations that restrict job growth within our mining industry,” said Representative Powers. “I am pleased that this measure will help create new jobs and enable Tennessee to continue its economic momentum. I look forward to seeing it signed into law in the weeks ahead.”

House Bill 571 will now be heard by members of the House Calendar & Rules Committee.

