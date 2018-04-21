Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2018. Phyllis was born in Lake City, Tennessee on September 9, 1940 to the late Ed and Myrtle Crabtree Duncan. Phyllis was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed visiting with grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband: George Norman Johnson, son: Tim Johnson, sister: Peggy Duncan, and brother: Ray Duncan.
Funeral Service: 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.