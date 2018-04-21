Home / Obituaries / Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton

Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2018. Phyllis was born in Lake City, Tennessee on September 9, 1940 to the late Ed and Myrtle Crabtree Duncan. Phyllis was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed visiting with grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband: George Norman Johnson, son: Tim Johnson, sister: Peggy Duncan, and brother: Ray Duncan.

Survivors:

Sons          George Jr of Clinton, Tennessee

                   Darrel W. and Nisey of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee

                   Steve B. and Gale of Sale Creek, Tennessee

Brothers     Benny Joe (Pete) Duncan and Kay of Whitleyville, Tennessee

                   Jerry Duncan and Lois of Hartwell, Georgia

Sister          Brenda Poynter of Lake City

Special Friend    Hazel Thomas

Granddaughters           Heather Desonde, Hannah Brown, Dakota Masters

Grandsons                    Jody, Gabe, Trae, Luke, Austin, and Jeb Johnson

Great Grandchildren    Hadley and Huxley Johnson

                                      Elisa Brown

And Many Special Friends and Family

Visitation: 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

