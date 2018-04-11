Pharmaceutical company donates naloxone to first responders

An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of the overdose antidote naloxone for use by emergency responders in four states, including Tennessee.

Cardinal Health has started distributing the naloxone it pledged last year as part of its “Opioid Action Program.” It comes as low funds and increased demand have left naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country.

The doses will go to first responders in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

The company says the initial investment will be $10 million, and the program could be expanded in to other states.

Cardinal Health is among several drug makers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.