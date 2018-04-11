Home / Local News / Pharmaceutical company donates naloxone to first responders

Pharmaceutical company donates naloxone to first responders

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of the overdose antidote naloxone for use by emergency responders in four states, including Tennessee.

Cardinal Health has started distributing the naloxone it pledged last year as part of its “Opioid Action Program.” It comes as low funds and increased demand have left naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country.

The doses will go to first responders in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

The company says the initial investment will be $10 million, and the program could be expanded in to other states.

Cardinal Health is among several drug makers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jail death probed by TBI

The TBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved