Patsy Myers Hedden McBryde, 89, of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2018, at NHC Oak Ridge. She was born on November 22, 1928 to James Robert and Ida Davis Myers in Jellico, Tennessee. She graduated from Clinton High School and was a member of the girls’ basketball team. She attended Fort Sanders Nursing School. She was a member of the Timely Topics Club, past chairperson and a member of the Garden Club, and a member of United Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Thomas McBryde, sister, Betty Myers Thurmond, son, Richard Alan Hedden, Sr., grandson Marcus Cole Payne, son by marriage, Tom McBryde. She is survived by sister, Joyce (Frank) Myers Fiorino of Colts Neck, NJ, sons, Henry (LiHui Hu) Hedden III of Knoxville, TN, Don (Susan) Hedden of Clinton, and daughter, Martha (Mark) Payne of Clinton, granddaughter, Heather (Nate) McPherron of Fort Collins, CO, grandson, James Lee Hedden of Seattle, WA, grandson, Richard Alan (Justin) Hedden, Jr. of Macon, GA, daughter, by marriage, Martha Borthen, of Roanoke, VA, sons, by marriage John (Shannon) McBryde of Franklin, TN, Bob (Cathy) McBryde of Gastonia, NC, and Kelly (Lisa) McBryde of Hixson, TN, daughter in law, by marriage, Anne McBryde, and six grandsons and one granddaughter by marriage, and several nieces and nephews. The family is especially grateful for her excellent care by Cathy Bridges, Mary Rose Phillips, and Myrtle Moretz.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 17 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Pat’s funeral service will be held at the Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Grandview Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to United Memorial Methodist Church of Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, in charge of arrangements