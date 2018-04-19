Home / Obituaries / Patricia Ann Duncan, age 77 of Rocky Top

Obituaries

Patricia Ann Duncan, age 77 of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at her residence. She was born on November 9, 1940 to the late Jack and Ruth Chadwick Duncan in Briceville. She was a substitute teacher at Briceville Elementary School and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Phillip Ray Duncan.

She is survived by son, Barry Duncan.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Pastor Justin Phillips officiating. Graveside service will be private. www.holleygamble.com

