ORT: Woman gets 3-year sentence in overdose

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) An Oak Ridge woman pleaded guilty last week to charges related to a near-fatal drug overdose in February of 2017. In exchange for her please to charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with illegal narcotics (acrylfentanyl), promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia, 30-year-old Heather Rau was sentenced to three years in prison.

Rau must pay court costs and fines that appear to total close to $9,000. She will receive credit for time served after being jailed at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton since February 16, 2017. As a standard offender, her release eligibility has been set at 30 percent.

She has to register on the Bureau of Investigation Registry under state law, and she will lose all federal benefits for three years.

She also cannot contact the victim, Wesley “Bud” Arnold.

Indictments filed against Rau in August said the illegal narcotic was acrylfentanyl, a fentanyl analogue that is more powerful and dangerous than heroin.

Rau had advised Arnold not to “shoot it,” or inject it, because she knew that what she had given him could possibly kill him. Rau and another man, Willie Williams, had ingested the same drug on February 12th, and Rau overdosed while Williams died, according to court records.

Rau provided the same drug, which had been identified as heroin, to Arnold, which caused his overdose. Rau admitted to knowing that the drug could possibly kill Arnold.

Arnold was unconscious on a hallway floor, had a very weak pulse, and could not breathe on his own when an emergency medical crew responded to the overdose at about 3 p.m. February 16. Emergency personnel were able to revive Arnold by giving him a dose of Narcan, which is used to help people who overdose on opioid-based narcotics.