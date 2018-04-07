ORT: Officer injured in traffic-stop-turned-crash released from hospital

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the officer injured in a crash allegedly caused by a fugitive who was fleeing from police on Wednesday has been released from UT Medical Center.

Oak Ridge Police Department Officer Nathan Gibson was injured while trying to make a traffic stop and serve a warrant on Khristoff Deshawn Lee, 24, of Oak Ridge, on South Illinois Avenue at about 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to Oak Ridge Today.

Gibson has been discharged, UTMC spokesperson Susan Wyatt told ORT Friday afternoon.

For more on this story, visit Oak Ridge Today, a WYSH news partner.