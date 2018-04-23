Home / Featured / ORPD: Woman found in parking lot died from self-inflicted gunshot

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge Police investigating the discovery of a woman’s body between two businesses Sunday morning say that they believe that the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Oak Ridge officer were called to conduct a welfare check on a woman lying in a grassy area between the Home Depot and National Fitness Center on Laboratory Road shortly before 9:15 am and determined that she was dead.

Oak Ridge Police and Fire units responded to the scene as did an official from the Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office to assist in the investigation, which required parts of the parking lot between the two businesses to be cordoned off while they performed their duties.

The scene was cleared by about noon, and after initially not being able to determine if the 49-year-old Oak Ridge woman was the victim of homicide or suicide, but announced later in the day that she had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

WYSH does not typically identify victims of suicide.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

